|
|
Kenneth Charles "Ken" Keller, Sr., age 61, of St. Augustine, passed away unexpectedly on February 5, 2019 at his home. He was native and lifelong resident of St Augustine and attended St. Augustine High School. Ken worked in the construction industry out of high school and in 1976 he began his career with Florida East Coast Railroad. He was a signal maintainer with FEC for 34 years before retiring in 2010 due to disability. Ken was an avid sports fan and was
particularly fond of attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He also loved relaxing to old country music with his dog Saidese. Ken loved spending time with his family and held a special relationship with his granddaughter Kenley who gave him a reason to live. Ken was a loving father, grandfather, and friend to many and he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim Keller of St Augustine, FL; sons, Kenneth C. Keller, Jr. (Sara), Wes Keller (Kendra);and Ben Keller, all of St Augustine, FL; 8 grandchildren, Brooke, Madison, Amaris, John, Logan, Mason, Kenley, and Eli; sister, Lena Rae Hill of St Augustine; and his former spouse, Debbie Clifford. He was preceded in death by siblings, Linda King, Pat Keller & Frankie Keller.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Pastor John Fletcher officiating. A visitation beginning at 10 am will precede the service. Interment will follow at Espanola Cemetery in Bunnell.
In keeping with Ken's laidback lifestyle, the family request that attendees dress casually. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory can be made to: , or to St. John's Police Athletic League (PAL)
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Feb. 8, 2019