Kenneth Farrow
Kenneth Joseph Farrow, MD, 90, of St. Augustine, passed away on June 22, 2019 at Allegro Senior Living Facility. Born on February 28, 1929 in Raleigh, NC to George and Carrie Farrow, he grew up in Sanford, NC and Washington DC. Kenneth graduated from University of VA Medical School and was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha honorary fraternity, The Raven Society, and Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He did his family practice residency at Greenville General Hospital in Greenville, SC. For 4 years, he served in the US Navy as a naval aviator during the Korean War. From 1963 until his retirement in 1994, he was a Family Physician in St. Augustine.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Isabell; daughter, Myley; son, Kenneth, Jr.; sister, Helen; and brothers, John, George, and Walter.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Tracey Lesage, Carey Scholl (Carl), Mary Gutierrez, Misty Anderson (Travis); stepchildren, Bill Conner (Bronwyn), Fitz Conner (Kathy), Robin Conner (Virginia), Reid Conner (Marjorie), Sarah Conner Raulerson (Mike); 18 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The St. Augustine Humane Society, 1665 Old Moultrie Road, St. Augustine, Florida 32084 or www.staughumane.org.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 25 to June 26, 2019