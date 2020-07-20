Kenneth (Kenny) Kinard
On July 15th, 2020 Kenneth (Kenny) W. Kinard passed away at UF Shands Hospital Jacksonville due to COVID-19 related illness. He was born February 11th, 1941 in St. Augustine, Florida. He was 79 years old. He leaves behind a loving wife of 58 years Bobbie Kinard, 2 daughters Angela Wynkoop (Adam) and Roxanne House (Mike). He had 3 granddaughters, Mackenzie and Peyton McIntyre and Riley House. He had 1 grandson Logan House and 1 great granddaughter Bailey McIntyre-Krulcik. Kenneth is also survived by 2 brothers Charles Kinard and Eugene Selph. Angela Pierce Gould and daughters Christin Ulrich (Elise and Veda) and Amber Patrick are thought of as daughters, granddaughters,and great granddaughters. Kenneth was proceeded in death by his parents David and Katherine Kinard, sisters Helen Hicks, Nancy Simpson, Susan Weldon and brothers William and Barry Kinard. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Kenneth was a native of St. Augustine and loved the ocean and fishing. The ocean and his family were his great loves.As a young man he fished and shrimped the southern coast lines and loved every minute. The stories he would tell. He is a grandson of Conch Edge, for which Conch Island is named. Kenneth was of the Catholic faith and as a young boy served mass at the Cathedral Basilica..He retired from Naval Air Station Jacksonville after nearly 40 years of service. He will be greatly missed but forever loved and remembered by his family and friends. The honoring of his life will be private due to COVID 19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or The American Heart Association
.