Kenneth Lawrence (Bud) Johnson of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away on April 6 at the age of 84, leaving family on Cape Cod.
Ken is survived by his beloved wife and partner of 57 years, Maria Rosa (Sintes Abril) Johnson, his son Patricio Johnson and spouse Gretchen Good of Nashville, TN, his daughters Denise Mitchell and JoAnn Johnson of Seattle, WA, and Christine Johnson-Staub and spouse Peter Johnson-Staub of Sandwich, MA, his grandchildren Cassandra Mitchell, Kathey Mitchell, Benjamin Johnson-Staub, Althea Johnson-Staub, and Julia Johnson Good, and his great-granddaughter Madalyn Mitchell-Busbee. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother Dell Johnson, formerly of Rapid City, SD, and is survived by his sister Shirley Carlin and her husband Allan Carlin, of Wheatridge, CO, and many nephews and nieces.
Ken was born in Letcher, South Dakota, and raised on the farm of his parents Nello Johnson and Eloise (Guntzberger) Johnson Fisk. He left the farm as a teenager to join the military and travel the world. After dedicating 20 years to service in the U.S. Navy and Air Force during the Korean and Viet Nam wars, he retired with the rank of Master Sargent. After retiring from the Air Force he worked for more than 30 years in the airline industry. Ken and Maria Rosa raised their family in Denver, Colorado, and Rapid City, South Dakota, and spent many happy years living and working in Sacramento, CA, and Ft. Myers, FL. After retiring to St. Augustine, FL, Ken enjoyed several years of driving a van for St. Johns County Council on Aging, and could often be found supporting Maria Rosa (Rose) in her work as an artist at the Professional Artists of St. Augustine (PAStA) Fine Art Gallery.
He was a devoted husband and a loving father, and will be missed dearly by his family and friends, and especially by the love of his life. A memorial will be planned by the family at a later date.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 30, 2019