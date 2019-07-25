Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Register
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth "Kenny" Register

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth "Kenny" Register Obituary
Kenneth "Kenny" Register
Kenneth "Kenney" Register, 70, passed away July 21, 2019 at Flagler Hospital surrounded by his family. The cause of death was cardiac arrest. Kenney was a native of St. Augustine. He was a proud and loyal soldier, having served in the Vietnam war. Kenney was predeceased by his brother. Dutch. He is survived by his sister, Louise Roberts, East Palatka and Jack Register, St. Augustine.
A celebration of life and spreading of ashes at Vilano Beach will be announced at a later date.
Johnson-Overturf in Palatka is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.