Kenneth "Kenny" Register
Kenneth "Kenney" Register, 70, passed away July 21, 2019 at Flagler Hospital surrounded by his family. The cause of death was cardiac arrest. Kenney was a native of St. Augustine. He was a proud and loyal soldier, having served in the Vietnam war. Kenney was predeceased by his brother. Dutch. He is survived by his sister, Louise Roberts, East Palatka and Jack Register, St. Augustine.
A celebration of life and spreading of ashes at Vilano Beach will be announced at a later date.
Johnson-Overturf in Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 25 to July 26, 2019