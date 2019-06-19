|
Kenneth Thomas Mullen
Kenneth T. Mullen, born in North Providence, RI on May 14, 1928, passed away after a long illness on June 12, 2019 at the age of 91 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring with his family beside him. He leaves behind Jackie his beloved wife of 59 years; loving father of Richard and James Mullen, and Karen Traydon; grandfather to five grandchildren, Ryan and Tiffany Pelletier, Nicholas and Michael Mullen, and Jamie Mullen and they will miss grampa's wit and stories of his life and adventures.
Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the U.S.S. Laffey during WW II. After discharge from the Navy he worked as an aircraft metal technician. He worked for Quonset Point Naval Air Station, Rhode Island, Naval Air Test Center Technical Support, Maryland, then retiring from NARF in Jacksonville. He was Past Grand Knight at Pope Pius XII Council, Narragansett, RI and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 11046 at San Sebastian. He loved dancing, woodworking, and traveling. Ken loved people and he never knew a stranger. His unbelievable wit will be missed by his family and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday June 22, 2019 at San Sebastian Catholic Church. Interment at San Lorenzo will be held at a later date.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 19 to June 20, 2019