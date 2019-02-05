|
|
Kevin Crowley of Jacksonville formally of St. Augustine passed away January 19 at his home.
He was the son of the late John and Helen Fahey Crowley, brother of the late Mary Ellen Hill, and nephew of the late Rev.Father Charles Crowley SSJ.
He is survived by his nephew Patrick Hill of Texas, former wife Linda Crowley of St. Augustine, companion Joyce King, foster children Vikki King Davis and Rodney King, several foster grandchildren including Kelsey King who he help raise, and several foster great grandchildren.
Service will be Friday the 8th of Feburary at 9 am at St. Benedicts of the Moor Church on M.L.King Street
Published in St. Augustine Record on Feb. 5, 2019