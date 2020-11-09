Kevin O'ConnellKevin Hugh O'ConnellThe world lost a really wonderful, funny and caring man on November 6, 2020 when Kevin died suddenly at home. His children Shannon, Katherine, Michael and Patricia survive him. He endured the tragic loss of his wife, Kristin in 1997 after 27 years of marriage. He was a hardworking, loving, warm and giving father and husband. He will be dearly missed by his brother Michael and his sisters Kerry, Mary and Megan. He lost his little brother Patrick 2 years ago. "Pop-pop" will be missed by his 8 grandchildren Kristin, Raiden, Wolf, Peter, Gryffin, Eleanor, Ciaran and Teddy and his daughter-in-law Megan. Kevin's life was shaped by being in a large family with a powerful father (Judge Hugh) and an ever-giving mother (Virginia). Kevin worked in many fields and for many companies and even for himself, focusing on consulting work, management, and his longest and most treasured work in environmental remediation in the construction industry. He was an animal lover who adored all the world's creatures from the smallest insects and butterflies, to the slipperiest fish, to turtles, snakes and always his beloved dogs (Casey, Milo, Tucker, Jubilee and Rocky). Kevin will be remembered as a master storyteller who endured countless challenges and molded tragedy into comedy in the most human way. He was a prankster reformed only partially by adulthood, who could make you laugh whether he was recalling a gag from his teenage years, his time in Vietnam, or the loss of his beloved wife. He leaves behind many dear friends including Kevin, Dan, Gary, Roger and his dearest friend for the last 20 years, Gail. Through his mirth, his charity, and his skills as a raconteur he will live on in all of those who knew him. Keep his stories and his joy alive.