Kimberly Brown

Kimberly Ann Brown, 55, of St. Augustine, FL transitioned from this life into her eternal life on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Sunday, June 27, 1964 to Matthew Charles and Naomi Brown in St. Augustine, FL. Kimberly received her education in the St. Johns County School District. She enjoyed singing and shopping. She was known for singing "If God's been good to you, stand up".

She leaves to cherish his many memories; her children, Johnny Smiley,Nathaniel Brown,Belinda Edwards ; parents, Matthew Charles, Naomi (Bobby) Harris; siblings, Steve Brown Jr,Angie (Thelton) Threet, Anna (Randall) Anderson, Linda Brown, Mary Clark,LaCarroll Brown,Anna Hancock, Kenneth(Tammy) Brown, Alton (Joel) Brown, Vicky (June) Plummer, Toni Charles Gilliam, Jennifer Charles, Vernard Burch, Donna Smith, Michelle Smith, Mathew Jame Charles, Jr., Anthony Charles, Matthew Proctor, grandchildren, Nathaniel Brown, Dallane Brown, Alida Smiley, Vivian Smiley, Vashaun Williams, Kavaria Johnson, Ja'Queze Walker, Na'Jahe Walker; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

The family will receive friends and the community from 6:00p.m. – 7:00p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at New Mt. Moriah Christian Ministry, Rev. Anthony Britton, Pastor. The Homegoing Celebration will be 1:00p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Zion Missionary Baptist Church of St. Augustine, Rev. James Sams, Pastor. Pastor Christopher Coleman, eulogist.



