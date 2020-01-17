|
Kimberly Ellen Motley
Kimberly Ellen Motley, age 72, returned to our Lord on December 25, 2019. She passed away in St Augustine, Florida after an extensive battle with Multiple Sclerosis and metastatic cancer. She was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on January 23, 1947 to William Kruger and Corrine Howarth and was later adopted by Richard Stockhammer after her mother remarried.
Kimberly grew up in New Jersey. She obtained her certified nurse's assistant degree and practiced as a CNA and home health aid. She dedicated her life to caring for her patients.
She met her husband, her soulmate, Samuel Motley in St Augustine FL and married him on December 25, 1996. She loved the beach and resided in north eastern Florida the remainder of her life. She enjoyed traveling and was fortunate enough to see a large portion of the United States during her younger years.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel Motley of St Augustine, Florida; her first husband Garrett Wagner who blessed her with her three daughters, her daughters Dana Wagner of Eagle River, AK, Kari Baker and her husband Glenn of Pt Pleasant, NJ, and Tara Heaton of Anchorage, AK; her grandchildren Ashley, Brittany, Justin, Ryan, Darriana, Chelsea, and Brandon; and her eleven great grandchildren; her brother Richard Stockhammer and his family; and her cousin Connie Berni.
She was preceded in death by her mother Corrine Howarth, her step-father Richard Stockhammer, her father William Kruger, her brother Jeffrey Kruger, her second husband Frank Monprode, and her grandson Aaron Kammer.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to either the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or to the .
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, 2020