Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Motley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Ellen Motley


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly Ellen Motley Obituary
Kimberly Ellen Motley
Kimberly Ellen Motley, age 72, returned to our Lord on December 25, 2019. She passed away in St Augustine, Florida after an extensive battle with Multiple Sclerosis and metastatic cancer. She was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on January 23, 1947 to William Kruger and Corrine Howarth and was later adopted by Richard Stockhammer after her mother remarried.
Kimberly grew up in New Jersey. She obtained her certified nurse's assistant degree and practiced as a CNA and home health aid. She dedicated her life to caring for her patients.
She met her husband, her soulmate, Samuel Motley in St Augustine FL and married him on December 25, 1996. She loved the beach and resided in north eastern Florida the remainder of her life. She enjoyed traveling and was fortunate enough to see a large portion of the United States during her younger years.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel Motley of St Augustine, Florida; her first husband Garrett Wagner who blessed her with her three daughters, her daughters Dana Wagner of Eagle River, AK, Kari Baker and her husband Glenn of Pt Pleasant, NJ, and Tara Heaton of Anchorage, AK; her grandchildren Ashley, Brittany, Justin, Ryan, Darriana, Chelsea, and Brandon; and her eleven great grandchildren; her brother Richard Stockhammer and his family; and her cousin Connie Berni.
She was preceded in death by her mother Corrine Howarth, her step-father Richard Stockhammer, her father William Kruger, her brother Jeffrey Kruger, her second husband Frank Monprode, and her grandson Aaron Kammer.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to either the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or to the .
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -