|
|
Kory James Gray
Kory James Gray, age 27, of St. Augustine, passed away on January 10, 2020, as the result of a tragic car accident. Born and raised in St. Augustine, Kory graduated from Pedro Menendez High School with the class of 2011. Kory's first job was as at Newcastle Marine building Yachts. He worked at Dunkin Donuts for several years and he had done pizza delivery for several pizza restaurants. Most recently he began working as a machine operator for Carlisle Industries. He especially enjoyed hanging with his friends and making them laugh, doing Karaoke and dancing against the dance pole. Kory was well known to be the life of the party. He had a huge heart and would do anything to help a friend or even a stranger. In his youth, he attended Gracepoint Baptist Church in St. Augustine. Kory will be deeply missed by his family and hundreds of friends, especially his best friend Bobby Warner.
He is survived by his parents, Richard and Diane Gray of Hastings; brother, Bobby Gray (Danyl) of Palatka; and a niece, Juliet.
A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Anastasia Baptist Church (Island Campus), 1650 A1A S., St. Augustine, FL. 32080 with Pastor Mason Reigger officiating. Donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 824 Childrens Way, Jacksonville, FL 32207 (website: rmhcjacksonville.org.)
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020