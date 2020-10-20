1/1
Lagae Rich
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lagae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lagae Rich
It is with great sorrow that we annouce the passing of our beloved Mother, Mrs. Lagae Rich on October 9th, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her children, James & Kimberly Taylor, Brian & Reagan Engler , Kelly & Billy Morris, Donna Lamell, Kathy & Bama Coates. Her brother Robert Basham. She had 22 grandchildren and 28 great grand children. Her memorial will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles located at 13 South Dixie Hwy in Saint Augustine at 1 pm. No flowers are being accepted, it is requested to those wishing to donate, do so, to any Cancer charity. She was loved many and will be missed by all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved