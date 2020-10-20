Lagae Rich

It is with great sorrow that we annouce the passing of our beloved Mother, Mrs. Lagae Rich on October 9th, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her children, James & Kimberly Taylor, Brian & Reagan Engler , Kelly & Billy Morris, Donna Lamell, Kathy & Bama Coates. Her brother Robert Basham. She had 22 grandchildren and 28 great grand children. Her memorial will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles located at 13 South Dixie Hwy in Saint Augustine at 1 pm. No flowers are being accepted, it is requested to those wishing to donate, do so, to any Cancer charity. She was loved many and will be missed by all.



