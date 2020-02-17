Home

St. Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
Larry Lee Shook

Larry Lee Shook Obituary
Larry Lee Shook
Larry Lee Shook, 81, of St. Augustine passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his residence. Larry was born in Salem, Ohio to the late William and Marian Shook.
Larry was a retired US Army Veteran receiving a purple heart and a bronze star during his 3 tours in Vietnam. Larry retired as a JROTC Instructor at St. Augustine High School. He was a life time member of Vietnam Vets and Pointman Ministries. He was also a member of Anastasia Baptist Church.
Larry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carla; brothers, William and Richard (Gwen) Shook; adopted daughter, Michelle (Shawn) Borandi; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
A celebration of Larry's life will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Anastasia Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Walter West officiating. Visitation will begin at 12 noon prior to the service. Larry will be laid to rest with full military honors on Thursday, February 20, 2020, 2:30 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to , https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
