Larry Wayne Barnhill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Wayne Barnhill
Larry Wayne Barnhill, age 75, of Saint Johns, Fl., passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by his daughter, Carey A. Hirsch; sister, Lanell Heinrich; brother, Jerry Barnhill; grandchildren, David Wayne, Jr., Sienna, Connor and Zachary and one great grandson. He was preceded in death by his son, David Wayne Barnhill.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Orangedale Cemetery.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved