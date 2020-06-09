Larry Wayne Barnhill
Larry Wayne Barnhill, age 75, of Saint Johns, Fl., passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by his daughter, Carey A. Hirsch; sister, Lanell Heinrich; brother, Jerry Barnhill; grandchildren, David Wayne, Jr., Sienna, Connor and Zachary and one great grandson. He was preceded in death by his son, David Wayne Barnhill.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Orangedale Cemetery.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.