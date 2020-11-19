Larry Wayne Ferguson
Larry Wayne Ferguson, 83, husband of the late Emma Lena Thaxton Ferguson, died peacefully in Charleston, SC on November 5, 2020.
Larry was born August 22, 1937 in Nashville, Tennessee, son of the late Willard John Ferguson and the late Ethel Vinson Ferguson. He served in the United States Army and was a graduate of Tennessee Tech University, where he met his wife Emma ("Ena").
Larry enjoyed a long, successful career as a Safety Engineer with DuPont which took him and Emma all over the United States from Texas to North Carolina and Delaware, among other places, before retiring to St. Augustine, FL. All told, Larry lived in 12 different cities.
Larry was a true character in every sense of the word. His friendly, outgoing, and sometimes mischievous nature was enough to inspire a song entitled "The Legend" written by his colleagues upon his retirement from DuPont. He loved automobiles and classic cars, particularly his 1972 Corvette Stingray. In retirement, Larry enjoyed golf, but when his golf club barred him from wearing denim jeans, he traded in his sticks for a Harley Davidson instead.
Larry will be remembered most for his loyal devotion and steadfast commitment to his wife, taking care of her in the comfort of their home for nearly12 years as she battled Alzheimer's disease. Shortly after being diagnosed with Lewy body dementia himself, Larry (and Emma) moved to The Palms Senior Living Community in Mt. Pleasant, SC to be closer to family. They were married for 57 years before Emma passed away in 2019.
Both Larry and Emma (M.Ed.) believed in the power of an education, especially for those students who might not be able to afford a higher education. Larry leaves quite a legacy in that his entire estate will go towards the funding of college scholarship endowments for those who need it most.
Mr. Ferguson is survived by loving in-laws, cousins, nephews and nieces, and a host of long-time friends.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, or a charity of one's choice
.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Bascom Cemetery, Morrison, Tennessee. J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home (Mt. Pleasant, SC) and High Funeral Home (McMinnville, TN) are responsible for arrangements.
Larry's family wishes to express enormous thanks and gratitude to the staff and caregivers of The Palms for the wonderful care they provided Larry.
