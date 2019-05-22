Home

Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Laura L. McMurrer

Laura L. McMurrer Obituary
Laura L. McMurrer
Laura L. McMurrer, 74, passed away on May 15, 2019 in St. Augustine, FL. She is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, William McMurrer, parents Cyril and Sarah Kloeker, sister Karen Doolin and brothers Dan Kloeker and Timmy Kloeker.Laura is survived by her sisters: Marsha Waters, Linda Freeman and Patti Gillece, brothers: Mark Kloeker, Dennis Kloeker, Ted Kloeker, Mike Kloeker and Gary Kloeker along with many nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from May 22 to May 26, 2019
