On April 29th 2019, Lauren Louise Accurso was carried into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ while giving birth to her baby boy. She was a native of St. Augustine born August 15, 1981 to Steve and Louise Brown. She was a graduate of SAHS and graduated with honors from FSU. She married her high school sweet heart, Matthew Accurso, in 2004 and together have four beautiful children. Lauren was an accomplished entrepreneur as the founder of Cre8 Design. Her mission was to help bring order out of chaos in people's homes and hearts. She willingly laid this aside to pursue what she considered to be her calling in life … a wife and mother. Her faith touched every aspect of her life. The people who loved her most would describe her as loyal, compassionate, eclectically creative, deep thinker, full of wisdom, joyous, fun loving, and full of grace.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Matthew Accurso, daughters, Ali Rose (8), Naomi Belle (5), Layne Louise (2), and her son, Matthew Loren (newborn), parents, Steve and Louise Brown, mother-in-law, Peggy Accurso, grandmother, Billie Brown (BeBe), brothers, Chris Brown and Keith (Toree) Brown, six nieces, and multiple uncles, aunts, and cousins.
A visitation will be held at Craig Funeral Home on Thursday, May 9th from 5 to 7pm. A celebration of her life will be held at Crescent Beach Baptist Church on Saturday, May 11th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Colonial Church building fund (www.colonialchurch.life) or directly to the Accurso family (www.gofundme.com/support-for-the-accurso-family).
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 7 to May 31, 2019