|
|
Lawrence Anthony Rathel
Lawrence Anthony Rathel passed away at the age of 85 in his adopted home town of Deridder, Louisiana on August 3, 2019, after a long and bravely fought illness and now is in the presence of our Lord. He was born to B.W. and Agnes {Mullis} Rathel on May 14,1934 in Shamrock, Florida. His family moved to Jacksonville and later St. Augustine where he met his future wife of 67 years, LaVonda Maria Pacetti, while still in second grade at Mill Creek Elementary School. He is survived by his wife, Lavonda, as well as their three children, Michelle (John) Reyna ,St. Augustine FL, Ramelle (Carl) Wright of Rocky Face GA and son Larry (Becky) Rathel of Deridder LA. and five grandchildren, Scott (Lisa) Gastineau and Steven (Valerie) Giovanni of St. Augustine,FL, Stephanie (Trey) Watkins of Chattsworth GA and Kevin Rathel, and his sister Kristy (Steve) Wood of DeRidder, LA as well as seven great-grandchildren, Antonio, Maria Clara, Ana Lucia, Cruz, and Estelle Giovanni and Tyler Wood and Wyatt Watkins. He also leaves behind his beloved sister Molly Anne(Aubrey) May of St. Augustine and numerous nieces and nephews. Lawrence entered the Naval Air Reserve in 1953 and was recognized as the outstanding Airman Recruit of his class, trained in anti-submarine warfare, and served in VS 741 Squadron for eight years. Always an excellent athlete, Lawrence was known for his physical strength as well as his talent with heavy equipment, such as draglines and bulldozers and love of Mack Trucks. With a move to DeRidder, LA in 1970 he became very involved with St. Joseph's Catholic Church and it's Knights of Columbus Council 3857. He served as Grand Knight in1980-81 and again in 2005-06 and arranged for the purchase of property for a new K of C Hall and was strongly involved with the new construction. Lawrence was a life member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and had received many honors along the way such as Knight of the Year (1983-84) and Family of the Year (1992). He was also a member of the DeRidder Lions Club and held many offices including President of the DeRidder Club in 1994-95, In 1998 he served as District Governor of Louisiana, Lion of the Year for his DeRidder Club in 1998 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame for the Lions Camp for Crippled Children and the Eye Foundation. He practiced the Lions Club motto of "We Serve" in his community. The DeRidder Progressive Women's Club had chosen him as Mardi Gras King in 1999.
Visitation and rosary will be held at the Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder on Tuesday evening August 6 at 6:00 and the Memorial Mass on the following day, Wednesday, August 7, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in DeRidder, Louisiana at 10:00 a.m..
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019