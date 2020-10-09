Leah "Fran" Jacobson
Leah "Fran" Jacobson, 68, of St. Augustine, FL, passed away in the early morning hours of October 7, 2020. Born in Oak Ridge, TN, Fran grew up one of six sisters to Nelms and Jessie Lou Johnson. She has been a resident of St. Augustine since 2004. She is survived by her husband, son, grandchildren, as well as three sisters who all hold her dear to their hearts.
Fran had a love for animals not matched by many and would have saved them all if she could have. Her family and friends will remember her warm smile, infectious laugh, and kind heart.
Fran's memorial service will take place at Craig Funeral Home, St. Augustine, FL, on October 20, 2020 at 11 o'clock in the morning. In lieu of flowers her family asks for donations to the ASPCA or local humane society.
Live stream for the services can be viewed at: https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160211179380186