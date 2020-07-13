Lee Bailey

Lee Arnold Bailey passed away unexpectedly in Fruit Cove, FL on July 6th, 2020 at the age of 39. Lee is predeceased by his mom and dad.

Lee is survived and lovingly remembered by his siblings, Miki Bailey Suarez, Mamie Joly, and Joseph Bailey.

Lee enjoyed working as a heavy equipment operator for much of his life.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held on July 18th, 2020 at 11 am at Swiss Cove Christian Church; with dinner to follow at The Bailey residence at 3 pm..

Flower and/or memorial donations may be made to Miki Bailey Suarez; Lee's sister.



