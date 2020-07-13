1/1
Lee Bailey
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee Bailey
Lee Arnold Bailey passed away unexpectedly in Fruit Cove, FL on July 6th, 2020 at the age of 39. Lee is predeceased by his mom and dad.
Lee is survived and lovingly remembered by his siblings, Miki Bailey Suarez, Mamie Joly, and Joseph Bailey.
Lee enjoyed working as a heavy equipment operator for much of his life.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held on July 18th, 2020 at 11 am at Swiss Cove Christian Church; with dinner to follow at The Bailey residence at 3 pm..
Flower and/or memorial donations may be made to Miki Bailey Suarez; Lee's sister.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved