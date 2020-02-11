|
Lee Huff
Lee Edward Huff, 87, of Palatka (formerly St. Augustine), transitioned on Thursday, February 6, 2020. The son of Robert Huff and Lillie Mae Kennedy, he was a native of Wadley, GA., educated in the Jefferson County GA School District. Lee retired after 32 years as a dietary aide at Flagler Hospital. He and his wife, Mamie L. Lewis, were the proud parents of four children, Rodney, Sandra, Kathy, and Erika. He enjoyed spending time with family, planting flowers, and watching sports, westerns, and "The Young and the Restless." Lee was preceded in eternal rest by his parents; son, Rodney Huff; daughter, Kathy Pue.
He leaves to cherish his memories: daughters, Sandra (Brian) Bradley, Erika Huff; 4 grandchildren, Kirstin Matthews, RaQuel Ellison, Alexis Pue, and Cameron Pue; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Chester Mae Daniels, Gwendolyn Sanks, Theodoshia White, Joseph White, Roosevelt Sanks, Leroy Sanks, and Joseph Sanks; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, February 12 at "Flagg's Chapel of Serenity." A Homegoing Service will be held graveside, 12 noon, Thursday, February 13 at Oak Hill East Cemetery, Palatka. Condolences: Huff family guestbook at www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Professional arrangements entrusted to Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020