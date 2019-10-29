|
|
Leif Gustafsson
Leif Erik Ernst Gustafsson, 70, of St Augustine, FL, passed away peacefully with friends and family on October 24, 2019 after a four year battle with colon cancer.
Leif was born in Korsberga, Sweden, 1948. He grew up in Vamb with a tight-knit group of friends and family. It was with this tight knit group that Leif developed a keen interest in motorcycles. At the same time, Leif was a mechanic at the cement factory, where he realized his aptitude for engineering and working with his hands.
This intersection of friends, motorcycles and engineering led Leif to start a business in his grandfather's garage in 1968. For 10 years he laid the foundation for the business before moving to St Augustine, Florida in 1978.
Until his passing, Leif was proud to own and operate Fairing Screen Gustafsson while acquiring the largest collection of motorcycle windshields in the world. He was widely considered an industry expert in identifying, fabricating, and retelling history about motorcycle windshields.
Leif could be described as gregarious and was a constant source of interesting stories and anecdotes. He had the unique ability of being able to meet countless new friends while still preserving friendships and relationships from years past. Leif remained close with his many friends and family in Sweden who still affectionately refer to him as "Groda", or "The Frog".
Leif is survived by sons Zachary (Karen) Foster and Jeremy Foster, father Bengt Gustafsson, nieces Helena (Thomas) Hagstrom with children Alice and Erik, Hanna Gustafsson, and Sandra (Nick) Gustafsson with son Jamie. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Marcia Foster. He is preceded in death by his mother Inga-Lisa Gustafsson and brother Roland Gustafsson.
A gathering for his friends and family will be held at his shop, Gustafsson Plastics, on Sunday Nov. 10th at 1PM.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019