Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Resources
More Obituaries for Leila Goodwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leila T. Goodwin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leila T. Goodwin Obituary
Lelia T. Goodwin, 90, passed away on April 6, 2019.
Lelia Goodwin is preceded in death by her husband; J.C. Goodwin, and her daughter; Mary Lou Beverly.
Lelia is survived by two daughters: Debby and Mitzi, four grandchildren: Christopher Beverly, Jill Swaar,
Brett Beverly (Angela) and Dane Walton, Jr., and three great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.
(www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now