Lelia T. Goodwin, 90, passed away on April 6, 2019. Lelia Goodwin is preceded in death by her husband; J.C. Goodwin, and her daughter; Mary Lou Beverly.
Lelia is survived by two daughters: Debby and Mitzi, four grandchildren: Christopher Beverly, Jill Swaar, Brett Beverly (Angela) and Dane Walton, Jr., and three great-grandchildren.
Private services are planned.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 30, 2019