1/
Leon Henry Ciesla
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon Henry Ciesla
With saddened hearts we announce the passing of Leon Henry Ciesla, 80, Of St Augustine. Leon was born on February 17, 1940 in Buffalo, NY to the late Joseph and Gabriella Ciesla. He passed away Monday, October 6, 2020 at the Bailey family Center for Caring.
Leon was an insurance agent and broker, CPCU, CIC and wrote insurance articles for Plane & Pilot Magazines. He enjoyed being a private pilot as well as downhill snow skiing and racket ball. Leon was a proud US Army Veteran.
Leon is survived by his wife, Bonnie Jane Ciesla; son, Leon Henry Ciesla Jr.; grandsons, Leon H Ciesla III and Joseph Hunter Ciesla.
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved