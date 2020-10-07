Leon Henry CieslaWith saddened hearts we announce the passing of Leon Henry Ciesla, 80, Of St Augustine. Leon was born on February 17, 1940 in Buffalo, NY to the late Joseph and Gabriella Ciesla. He passed away Monday, October 6, 2020 at the Bailey family Center for Caring.Leon was an insurance agent and broker, CPCU, CIC and wrote insurance articles for Plane & Pilot Magazines. He enjoyed being a private pilot as well as downhill snow skiing and racket ball. Leon was a proud US Army Veteran.Leon is survived by his wife, Bonnie Jane Ciesla; son, Leon Henry Ciesla Jr.; grandsons, Leon H Ciesla III and Joseph Hunter Ciesla.St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.