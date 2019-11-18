|
|
Leonard Ray Raulerson Jr.
Leonard Ray Raulerson Jr., 40, Hastings, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 13, 2019 at Orange Park Medical Center from injuries sustained in an accident. Ray was born in St. Augustine and had resided in St. Johns County all of his life. The light of his life was his daughter, Mariah. Ray loved hunting and fishing and he enjoyed all sports. He was an avid fan of the Miami Dolphins. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Noon on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Craig Memorial Park. He is survived by his parents, Joy and Leonard Ray Raulerson Sr., Hastings; daughter, Mariah Raulerson, Palm Coast; brother Marc Raulerson (Holly), Hastings; niece and nephew, Kathryn and Jakob Raulerson. He was also loved by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019