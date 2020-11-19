1/
Leroy B. Bryant
1931 - 2020
Leroy Benjamin Bryant, 89, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend slept out of time and into eternity peacefully in his home (after a brief encounter with Cancer) on Thursday, November 12th. Born in Pritchardville, SC and moved to Florida in 1950, eventually settling in St. Augustine, Fl to raise his family for the next 70 years. He worked many different jobs in the area such as a tree surgeon and pulp wood truck driver before retiring from the Florida East Coast Railroad (FEC) as a machine operator.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Solomon Bryant, Sr and Sarah "Kisay" Givens-Tripp. Daughter: Ethel Lynn Bryant and Brother: Prince Grant, Sr.
Leroy is survived by his loving wife of 72 years and caregiver, Pastor Thelma M.Bryant
Sons: Nathaniel Leroy ( Ernestine), Karon Bernard ( Lisa), Rowland Lee (Pam), Barry Simmons, Richard Gregory, and Errol Todd (Catina).Daughters: Cynthia McKinley, Diana Gilliard, Faye McKenzie ( Anthony), Deborah Powell( Roy), Vicky Plummer (Andrew), Tara Lewis and Florence Jarrell (Alvin).
Brother: Solomon Bryant, Jr
Sister: Claire Bryant
39 Grands, 54 Great Grands and 14 Great Great Grands as well as many beloved nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and sorrowing community.
A Celebration of Life for Leroy will be held at 11AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at New St. James MBC, 135 N. Rodriguez St. St. Augustine, Fl.
Burial: Woodlawn Cemetery
James Graham Mortuary, Inc
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Send condolences to
www. james-graham-mortuary.com
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, Fl 32209

Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
