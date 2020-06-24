Leroy Clarkson
Leroy Clarkson entered into eternal rest on June 22nd at Flagler Hospital. He was a member of the Class of 1973, St. Augustine High School and a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Friends are welcome to sign the guestbook on Friday.
Wake: Friday, June 26th from 6:00-7:00@ Mt. Moriah Christian Ministry and a PRIVATE FAMILY Service will be held on Saturday
CDC/STATE GUIDELINES AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE STRICTLY ENFORCED; All guest who will be attending the WAKE are asked to wear Masks.
He is survived by his Sons: Tighe and Rondell; a Grandchild C'vana Rai ; His Brothers: Council Sharone and Timmy, devoted nieces, nephews, cousins , other relatives and friends.
James Graham Mortuary
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.