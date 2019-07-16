|
|
Leslie "David" Scott Jr.
Leslie David Scott, Jr., 49, passed away July 13, 2019. He was born in Germany to Leslie and Diane Scott on August 1, 1969. Dave is retired as a California Highway Patrolman, and he and his wife moved to St. Johns County where he became a teacher and an athletic director with St. Johns County schools. He loved his family, and sports, and his students very, very much. He also loved riding and working on motorcycles. There is no one he would not help, and there was nothing he could not fix. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Stacy Scott; son, Michael; mother, Diane; grandmother, Aline; brother, Dwayne; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and two cats - Nitro and Max. A Celebration of David's Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home, 4750 Palm Valley Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082. Please dress casually (it's hot here) and wear your school swag. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 16 to July 17, 2019