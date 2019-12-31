|
|
Lester Nash Boggs
Lester Nash Boggs, age 101 of St. Augustine, FL passed away December 29, 2019 at Samantha Wilson Care Center at Bay View. He was born in Matton, IL. He was a very active member of Mill Creek Baptist Church and was a veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater.
He is survived by daughter Linda Bangart, step daughter Carolyn Stone and son William Boggs.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Saturday January 4, 2020 at Craig Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Dr. Don Ramsey, officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until time of the service on Saturday. Burial with Military Honors will be 10:00 AM Monday January 6, 2020 at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined those wishing may make a contribution in his memory to Mill Creek Baptist Church or Samantha Wilson Care Center at Bay View.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020