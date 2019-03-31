|
Lewis J. Qualman, 95, died on March 30, 2019, at the Bailey Center, a Lawyer and Trust Investment Banker also a U.S. Navy World War II Veteran. He served more than three years in the amphibious Corps as a Deck Officer on a LAM Staff Ship in the South Pacific Area, Korea and China.
He was born and educated in Cleveland having graduated from Shaw High School, Cleveland State University and Cleveland Marshall Law School. He was a graduate of Rutgers University School of Banking, Princeton University Trust Sales Training and Columbia University, New York City, U.S. Navy Midshipman School. Lew loved sailing, traveling, tennis and music. He spent his time and talents after retiring volunteering for charitable organizations, boards of directors in various organizations and in his Church, which is Grace United Methodist, 8 Carrera St., St. Augustine, FL 32084, where in 1999-2000 he was the Administrator of the Church Renovation Honor from the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda, children Susan, Nancy, Thomas and their families, a Nephew and his family, a Step-Daughter, Andrea and a Step-Granddaughter Brooke. There will be no funeral or memorial services, but Lew left a message for all of you… "This World really needs your True Love for God, Yourself, your Family and Friends and for the United States of America. Please keep the U.S. safe, honest and free. Thank you for your prayers."
Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com.) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 31, 2019