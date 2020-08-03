1/1
Lewis Sipowicz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis Sipowicz
Lewis B. Sipowicz, age 88 of St. Augustine, FL passed away July 27, 2020 at his home. He was born in Buffalo, New York. He worked as a sales representative in the welding business. He served in the U.S. Air Force.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:00 AM Friday August 7, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Ed Murphy, Celebrant.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy, daughters: Julie Sirianne and Debbie Manning. Sisters: Mary Lou Kowlsen, Judy Ann Hedden and Nancy Avel. Three Grandchildren also survive him.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved