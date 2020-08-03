Lewis Sipowicz

Lewis SipowiczLewis B. Sipowicz, age 88 of St. Augustine, FL passed away July 27, 2020 at his home. He was born in Buffalo, New York. He worked as a sales representative in the welding business. He served in the U.S. Air Force.A funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:00 AM Friday August 7, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Ed Murphy, Celebrant.He is survived by his wife, Kathy, daughters: Julie Sirianne and Debbie Manning. Sisters: Mary Lou Kowlsen, Judy Ann Hedden and Nancy Avel. Three Grandchildren also survive him.