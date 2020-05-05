Lila Dombrowsky

Lila Dombrowsky passed away on April 28, 2020 at the age of 87 in Suffern, N.Y.,after succumbing to the Covid-19 virus. Lila was a former resident of St. Augustine after returning to New York following the death of her husband Donald Dombrowsky last year.

Lila was born on August 15,1932 to Marion and Raymond Powers in Pleasantville, NY. She married Donald Dombrowsky on March 14, 1954 and they were together for 65 years.

Lila graduated from SUNY Oneonta in 1954 with a Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education.She taught in the East Ramapo School District in Rockland County, NY. Lila also worked for Burns Glass in Pearl River, NY.

Lila is survived by her son, Stephen Dombrowsky, of Spring Valley, NY. Also, by her daughter Donna (Alfred) Perreca and grand-daughter Adeline of Stony Point, NY.

Contributions may be made in Lila's memory to:

Jawonio Kids Express

260 Little Tor Rd.

New City, NY 10956



