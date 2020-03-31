Home

Lillian Konen


1927 - 2020
Lillian Konen Obituary
Lillian Konen
Lillian Martha Konen passed away on March 6, 2020 at the Bailey Center in St. Augustine.She was born May 27th,1927 in Brooklyn , New York. She lived in New York,California,and Las Vegas , moving to St.Augustine in 2006.She was married to her loving husband Robert Walter Konen until his death in 1999.She had one son Robert (Bob) Konen and six grandchildren , Robert G. Konen,James Konen,Jenny Slater,Timothy Konen , Katie Abate , Steven A. Konen , all with spouses and 13 great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her father William J. Kelly and her mother Lillian Kelly.Memorial service to be announced.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
