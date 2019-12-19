|
|
Linda Barnes
Linda Louise (Moore) Barnes, 71, of East Palatka, passed from this life on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. A native of West Palm Beach, she resided in East Palatka for the past 20 years. She graduated from Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach with the class of 1967 and later obtained her Bachelors' Degree in Professional Studies from Barry University. Linda was a stained-glass artist and operated D & L Art Glass in St. Augustine along with her husband, David. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church. In her leisure time, Linda enjoyed cooking, gardening and her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ira Clyde Moore and Catherine McMullen Moore and a sister, Patricia Throop.
Linda is survived by her husband of 47 years, David A. Barnes of East Palatka, a daughter, Diane Barnes-Reynolds (Scott) of Tampa, 2 sons, Daniel Barnes (Erica) of Palm Beach Gardens and David Barnes ( Danielle) of San Diego, CA, 9 siblings, 5 grandchildren, Aubrey Barnes, Danny Barnes, Katarina Reynolds, Lily Barnes and Lola Barnes and Linda's best friend of 65 years, Mary Jane Smith (John) of Vero Beach.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Monica Catholic Church with Father Ron Camarda as celebrant. A reception at the church hall will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177 or to St. Monica Catholic Church, 114 S. 4th St., Palatka, FL 32177.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Linda's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019