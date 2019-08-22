|
Linda Culp
Linda Mae Culp, 82 passed peacefully and into the presence of her Lord, August 20th, 2019.
Linda is survived by two sisters, four children, Sons-In-Law, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. We will miss her dearly.
Please visit the tributes section found on the stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com
website.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to one of the ministries listed below that Linda faithfully loved and supported.
Equipping Leaders International at https://equippingleadersinternational.org
6:8 Ministries at 68ministries.net
Clear Vision at clearvisionministries.org
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019