Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Culp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Culp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Culp Obituary
Linda Culp
Linda Mae Culp, 82 passed peacefully and into the presence of her Lord, August 20th, 2019.
Linda is survived by two sisters, four children, Sons-In-Law, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. We will miss her dearly.
Please visit the tributes section found on the stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com
website.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to one of the ministries listed below that Linda faithfully loved and supported.
Equipping Leaders International at https://equippingleadersinternational.org
6:8 Ministries at 68ministries.net
Clear Vision at clearvisionministries.org

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.