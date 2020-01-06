|
|
Linda Erisman
Passed away December 26th 2019 after a long battle with COPD. She was surrounded with love and her family by her side at the Bailey Hospice Center. She was such a fighter and loved life and sunny days. She is preceded in death by her mother Frances Pence and father Nelson Pence. She was born in Springfield Ohio on MAY 17, 1938 . She has lived in Saint Augustine for the past 20 years , she loved and lived downtown for part of that time. She was a accomplished artist in watercolor and acrylic. She had QVC even contact her for her clothing line but being a true artist she didnt want to mass produce. She loved walking, gardening, reading, animals and her girls!!
She is survived by her daughter Tamara kroner and fiancee Greg Melby, her granddaughter Jessica Kroner and boyfriend Willy Bonner all of Saint Augustine,
and her dear girlfriends Marianne, Nita, and Teresa. We would like to thank the caring nurses that where there for her but also for us. There will be a celebration of life for Linda Saturday January 18th 2-4 at Moultrie Oaks clubhouse 245 Wildwood dr. All are welcome.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020