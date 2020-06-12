Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes, former St. Augustine resident and artist, sadly passed away on June 3, 2020 in Apex, North Carolina. She is survived by her sister Merry, also of Apex, and two sons, Jeffrey Holmes of St Augustine, and Douglas Holmes of Orange Park, Fl.
Linda Holmes, former St. Augustine resident and artist, sadly passed away on June 3, 2020 in Apex, North Carolina. She is survived by her sister Merry, also of Apex, and two sons, Jeffrey Holmes of St Augustine, and Douglas Holmes of Orange Park, Fl.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.