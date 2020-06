Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Holmes

Linda Holmes, former St. Augustine resident and artist, sadly passed away on June 3, 2020 in Apex, North Carolina. She is survived by her sister Merry, also of Apex, and two sons, Jeffrey Holmes of St Augustine, and Douglas Holmes of Orange Park, Fl.



