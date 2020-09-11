1/
Linda Lane Conte
Linda Lane Conte
Linda Lane Conte, 81, passed away on September 7, 2020 at Life Care Center of Jacksonville. She was born on June 28,1939, in Dansville, New York to Calvin Bayard Knapp and Nell Lane Knapp. She spent her early childhood years there, then the family moved to Florida, settling in Bartow, where her father was editor and publisher of the Polk County Tribune. In 1944 the family welcomed her sister, Carolyn. Linda lived many places, including Ohio and near Washington D.C., moving to the St. Augustine area in the late '90s to be closer to family. With her nurses' training and her strong desire to help people, she enjoyed working as a CNA.
A gentle soul, she will be greatly missed by many… her daughter, Ramona Barbee (Steve) of Ewing, KY; son Tim Cubbage (Jennifer), of Orlando; daughter Christian Brislin (Kevin) of Jacksonville, and four grandchildren. In addition to her sister Carolyn Everitt (Don), St. Augustine, other survivors include nephews Rick Bartlett (Tracy), Longmont, CO; Jason Cooper, Tallahassee, and Diane Wells (Buford, GA). Left to cherish her memory also are cousins Nancy Lane Rash (Jim); Jim Lane (Loretta), Dunedin; Ron Lanphear (Judy), Orlando; Sondra Smith, Fort White; and a host of second cousins she was close to. A celebration of life memorial is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, Linda would be pleased that donations be directed to her revered Cathedral Basilica Catholic Church of St. Augustine, 38 Cathedral Place, St. Augustine, FL 32084.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
St. Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
