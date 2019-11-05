|
Linda Lee Killian
Linda Lee Killian, 71 of Jacksonville Fl. passed away October 30, 2019 quietly in her sleep. She was born of the late William and Marjorie Taylor in Shickshinny, Pennsylvania on November 24, 1947. She graduated from Northwest high school and went on to receive a degree in nursing. She worked as a nurse until her retirement. She was married to the late Leroy Willard Killian and lived in Shickshinny PA until 1988 when they relocated to St Augustine FL where she continued her work as a nurse.
Linda is survived by her siblings Bill Taylor, Marjorie Mausteller, Harry Taylor, Sherry Raby, Charles Taylor, and her children Kurtis Killian, Kriss Killian, Shelly Fauntleroy, Scott Killian and Tina Rome. Also surviving are grandchildren: Jeff Conrad, Christina Hernandez, Diane Conrad, Thomas Killian, Ashley Ackerman, Brittany Killian, Charles Killian, Byron Killian, Jonathan Killian, Bryndi Bishop, Grace Enslin, Kristin Enslin, Grace Killian, Taylor Killian, Cailey Rome, Martin Pullig, Taylor Pullig, Lucas Killian, Owen Rome; and 18 great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 2170 Deerwood Acres Drive, St Augustine FL. 32084 on November 9th at 12:00.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019