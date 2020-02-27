|
|
Linda Lee Manucy
Linda Lee Manucy, 74, of St Augustine passed away February 25, 2020 at Community Hospice Bailey Family Center For Caring. Linda was surrounded by her children, and granddaughter as she transitioned into the hands of our Heavenly Father. She is at peace and is rejoicing with her family, and friends that she has missed so dearly. Linda, the second oldest daughter born to Halstead and Katherine Manucy, affirmed her acceptance in Christ and was baptized Roman Catholic in the Cathedral Basilica at a very young age. She was a life long native of St Augustine, and was born into a very large "Minorcan " family. She was very proud of her heritage, and her family's deep rooted History. Linda truly enjoyed working in her yard, and making it a place that was not only beautiful to look at, but served as a sanctuary to the wild life she loved, and protected. She was the happiest while out watering, and caring for her St. Augustine grass, gardening a variety of plants, trees, and flowers; with her cocker spaniel "Little Boy" at her side. Linda was especially passionate about the preservation of the St. Johns River. She was an avid boater, swimmer, and would enjoy days on the river with her children fishing, shrimping, crabbing, and camping out. She loved to dance, ride horses, and enjoyed traveling to watch her family race horses all over the country. She would provide you with words of wisdom, as well as staying true to her spunky, lively personality. If you needed a helping hand, she would be there for you. She loved to cook for her family, and enjoyed an active social life. She was very involved in her nieces, and nephews lives. To them, she was "Aunt Nannie" and always there. If you were having a bad day, she'd tell you to "go make a peanut butter and Jelly sandwich, that will make it all better."
Linda is survived by her daughters, Teresa Noslak (Frank) Pamela Balcer (Mike) and Angela Pierce-Gould (Dan) and Deannette Bishop; Sons, Charles Randall (Chad) Walton Jr. and Vinton Solana; Sisters Bonnie Decker (Kenny) Sharon Durham, Liz Ann Stratton (Gary) Lelia Rorex (Greg) Rachael Hill, Rebecca Kuhn (Brian); Brothers Tommy Manucy (Cheryl) Gene Manucy (Marsha) John Ferrell Manucy, and Gary Adams; 11 grandchildren, and 9 great grand children, numerous, Nieces, (great) and Nephews (Great)
She was proceeded in death by her parents Katherine and Holstead Manucy; siblings, Kenny Manucy, Catherine "Sissy" Keaton, Janice Schmidt, Douglas Manucy, Eva Beatrice "little Bea" Burtchfield, Carolyn Bendix, Shelia Asbury, Donald Manucy, Larry Adams, and Paul Wayne Manucy; Son, Desmond Oesterreicher, and Grand daughter Heather Lynn Kelly. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions be made to Community Hospice Bailey Family Center For Caring.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday at Craig Funeral Home. Burial will be in San Lorenzo.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020