Linda Louise Zimmerman
Linda passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Loving Care Living Facility in St. Augustine, Florida at age 72. Linda was born on July 12, 1946 in Adrian, Michigan to her parents, Lenore Ileen and Robert Stevens Lewis. She graduated from Portage Central High School in 1964, in Portage, Michigan. Linda went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1968 and master's degree in library science in 1973 from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Linda taught English and Social Studies at Britton Macon Area School until deafness ended her career there in 1969. Later, she completed Special Education certification from Michigan State University in East Lansing.
Linda worked for the State of Michigan Library archives for several years. For 21 years, starting in 1988, she served as the beloved librarian at the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind in St. Augustine, Florida. She retired from that position in 2009.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Laura Lee Lewis. She is survived by her loving husband Don, son Scott, both of St Augustine, her sister, Lois Lewis (Okatie, SC) and nieces Jillian Eidson (Philadelphia, PA), Julia Eidson (Bluffton, SC) as well as several close cousins.
Linda will be remembered fondly for the loving manner with which she treated everyone. She will continue to be admired and loved for the courage and strength she showed in overcoming her disabilities with perseverance and good humor. Linda will be greatly missed by all who knew her but especially her family.
A memorial service planned at the Craig Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Hwy, St. Augustine, FL 32084, will be on Saturday, May 25th at 1:00 pm. A celebration of Linda's life will be held later this summer in Michigan.
The family is collecting funds to support Don and Scott through this difficult time. Checks can be sent directly to Don at his home address or to Craig Funeral Home.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 21 to May 22, 2019