Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Tank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Tank

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Tank Obituary
Linda Tank
Mrs. Linda Tank, 76, passed away on December 20, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. She was born in Tucson, AZ, on June 2, 1943.
She was a military wife, a homemaker and a longtime resident of St. Augustine.
She is preceded in death by her husband, SMSGT Alfred J. Tank USAF Retired, father, Thomas F. Moore Sr., mother, Marie M. Moore and brother, Thomas F. Moore Jr.
She is survived by children, Linda M. Stephens (Erick), Marie Tank-Garza (Eddie), Thomas A. Tank, Stephan F. Tank (Sarah) and Frederick E. Tank (Carla), sister, Mary M. Raynor (Alan), sister in law, Marie Moore and three grandchildren.
A visitation will be held 5-7 pm Monday, January 6, at Craig Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Jacksonville National Cemetery at a later date.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -