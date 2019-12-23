|
Linda Tank
Mrs. Linda Tank, 76, passed away on December 20, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. She was born in Tucson, AZ, on June 2, 1943.
She was a military wife, a homemaker and a longtime resident of St. Augustine.
She is preceded in death by her husband, SMSGT Alfred J. Tank USAF Retired, father, Thomas F. Moore Sr., mother, Marie M. Moore and brother, Thomas F. Moore Jr.
She is survived by children, Linda M. Stephens (Erick), Marie Tank-Garza (Eddie), Thomas A. Tank, Stephan F. Tank (Sarah) and Frederick E. Tank (Carla), sister, Mary M. Raynor (Alan), sister in law, Marie Moore and three grandchildren.
A visitation will be held 5-7 pm Monday, January 6, at Craig Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Jacksonville National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019