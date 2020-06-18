Lionel Edward

Farris



Lionel Edward Farris, died June 16, 2020, in St. Augustine, Fla., after a long illness. He was 81. Lionel leaves behind his wife of almost 56 years, Gaye Saucier Farris; son, Gregory Farris and his granddaughter, Jordan Farris of St. Augustine; and son, Gen. Jeffrey Farris and his wife Dr. Karen Gross Farris of Sarasota, Fla.

He is also survived by his brothers and their wives: Steve and Darnell Farris, Roger and Cheryl Farris, and Curt and Sally Farris of Louisiana, and Danny and Joanne Farris of Mississippi. Especially dear to him were his many nieces and nephews in Virginia, Louisiana, Georgia and Wisconsin and their children. Lionel was preceded in death by his parents, Frankie and Orland Farris of Metairie, La., and his brother, Stanley Farris of Vidalia, Ga.

Lionel was born in McNairy County, Tenn., and attended Murrah High School in Jackson, Miss., and the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. In college he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, Delta Sigma Pi business fraternity, and the Southern Generals Marching Corps. He joined the U.S. Airforce in 1957

Lionel lived in Metairie, Mandeville, Slidell, and Carencro, La., where he worked in the insurance industry and library media field. He was president of the Slidell alumni chapter of USM and a member of the American Legion. He and his wife retired to St. Augustine in 2011. He loved fishing, camping, football, telling stories, music, seafood, and, most of all, his family.

Celebrations of life will be held in St. Augustine and Louisiana on a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the non-profit Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Ave., St. Augustine, Fla., 32084, where his name proudly appears on one of the Black Box theatre seats.



