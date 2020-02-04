Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Anchor Faith Church
Lisa Sylvia Lorenzo


1964 - 2020
Lisa Sylvia Lorenzo Obituary
Lisa Sylvia Lorenzo
Lisa Sylvia Lorenzo, age 56, passed away peacefully on her birthday in the comfort of her own home on February 1, 2020 due to stage 4 brain cancer. She was born in Queens, New York on February 1, 1964. She married her husband Victor Lorenzo in August 16, 1986. The couple moved to St. Augustine where they raised their four children.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, https://www.communityhospice.com/give/ or 4266 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, Florida 32257.
Lisa was a prime example of selflessness and was such an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. There was nothing more important to her than her relationship with Jesus and for her whole family to serve the Lord.
Lisa is survived by her husband Victor Lorenzo; children, Timothy Lorenzo, Aaron Lorenzo, Vanessa Morrison and husband Rodney Morrison, Victor Lorenzo Jr; parents, Robert Barton and wife Linda, Norma Bowen; granddaughters, Analeigh Morrison, Alynah Morrison
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Anchor Faith Church with interment to follow at Craig Memorial Park.
St. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
