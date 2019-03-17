|
Lloyd Vincent Solana, 94, died on the morning of March 15, 2019. Known as "Pop" to his family and "Vince" to many friends, he was born in St. Augustine on February 21, 1925 to Herman and Maydis Solana. At 17, Pop enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served our country as a radioman during World War II.
After his military service, Pop became a very talented brick and block mason who helped build the original St. Augustine amphitheater and many other buildings that still stand today in our beautiful community. For most of his life, Pop and his family lived in St. Augustine Beach in the house he built. In later years, Pop shared his masonry skills with others as a teacher at the St. Augustine Technical Center. Pop was preceded in death by his wife Blanche and his son George. He is survived by daughters, Sandra Walder (Skip), Janie Durling, Robin Hayter (Richard), five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, St. Augustine.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 17, 2019