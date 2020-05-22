Lois Ann Watson
Lois Ann Watson
Lois Ann Watson, most recently of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, passed away Monday May 11, 2020 at the age of 91, due to cardiac arrest.
Originally from Michigan, Lois and her husband, Gerald, moved to St. Augustine, Florida in the mid 1980's, where they lived for 23 years before returning to Michigan in 2007. Lois enjoyed working at The Christmas Shop in downtown St. Augustine in the late '80's.
Lois is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Watson, daughter Kathy (Tom) Dunstan, son Michael Watson, and brothers Roy and Tom (Inge) Hillebrand.
She is survived by sisters, Audrey (Jack) Lemieux, and Donna (Jack) Hill;
Children - Patti (Ted) Schollenberger, Janet (Dan) Drekich, Dick (Irene) Watson, Dave (Nancy) Watson and Diane (Eric) Smith;
Twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Please share a memory at Verheyden.org.
https://www.verheyden.org/obituary/454941/Lois-Watson/

Published in St. Augustine Record from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
