|
|
Lois Runyon
Lois Runyon, 83, born August 13, 1935, passed away August 2, 2019 in Rockford, Illinois surrounded by her children.
Lois was born in Galesburg, Illinois to Walter J. and Constance (Bridgford) Diffenbaugh. She graduated from Cottey College and Knox College. She married Keith Runyon on June 22, 1958.
She is survived by her children, Kelly Wallace, Amy Runyon, Polly Sanders, Kip Runyon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, James Diffenbaugh, and her beloved kitty companion, Connor. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A service will be held in St. Augustine, Florida later this year. Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Presbyterian Church of St. Augustine.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019