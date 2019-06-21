|
Lois Sheaffer
Lois Ann Sheaffer joined our Lord in Heaven on June 18, 2019 after a short illness. Lois was born on December 12, 1931 in Wadsworth, Ohio to a family of three sisters and a brother. After marrying Mickey Sheaffer on March 20, 1948, they decided to make St. Augustine their home and raise their family. In addition to having been a devoted wife and mother, Lois was also devoted to her church family and enjoyed golfing and traveling. One of her fondest memories was scoring a hole in one while playing golf! After 62 years of marriage, she lost the love of her life when Mickey passed in 2010. She is survived by her three children, Ken Sheaffer, Larry Sheaffer (Candy) and Kathy Payton (Ralph). She was also a very proud Grandmother to eight loving Grandchildren and seven Great-Grandchildren with another on the way. Please celebrate her life with us on Friday, June 28th. Visitation with family begins at 10:00 am and services at 11:00 am at Ancient City Baptist Church with Pastor Fred Pitts officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to be made in her memory to her church's renovation fund, the 'Ever Ancient-Ever New Campaign' at Ancient City Baptist Church, 27 Sevilla Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 21 to June 23, 2019