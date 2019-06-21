Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Sheaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Sheaffer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois Sheaffer Obituary
Lois Sheaffer
Lois Ann Sheaffer joined our Lord in Heaven on June 18, 2019 after a short illness. Lois was born on December 12, 1931 in Wadsworth, Ohio to a family of three sisters and a brother. After marrying Mickey Sheaffer on March 20, 1948, they decided to make St. Augustine their home and raise their family. In addition to having been a devoted wife and mother, Lois was also devoted to her church family and enjoyed golfing and traveling. One of her fondest memories was scoring a hole in one while playing golf! After 62 years of marriage, she lost the love of her life when Mickey passed in 2010. She is survived by her three children, Ken Sheaffer, Larry Sheaffer (Candy) and Kathy Payton (Ralph). She was also a very proud Grandmother to eight loving Grandchildren and seven Great-Grandchildren with another on the way. Please celebrate her life with us on Friday, June 28th. Visitation with family begins at 10:00 am and services at 11:00 am at Ancient City Baptist Church with Pastor Fred Pitts officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to be made in her memory to her church's renovation fund, the 'Ever Ancient-Ever New Campaign' at Ancient City Baptist Church, 27 Sevilla Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from June 21 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.